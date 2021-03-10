2 teens arrested after threatening Mary Persons teacher

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies received contact from the principal at Mary Persons High School about terroristic threats towards a teacher.
Deputies say the threats were discovered in an email conversation flagged by the school system’s Net Ref, between two students:
- Caleb Cooper, 17
- Alexia Lassor, 17
Caleb Cooper and Alexia Lassor charges
Deputies charged both Cooper and Lassor with Terroristic Threats and Acts. The teens turned themselves into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Also, authorities released them on bond.
Authorities say Mary Persons suspended the two from school, pending a school tribunal.
