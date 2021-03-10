Warner Robins Police: Man missing after being released from Houston Medical Center

Jessie Sparrow. Photo provided by: Warner Robins Police Department
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are searching for a man who’s gone missing.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Jessie Sparrow was reported missing on March 8th by his daughter, Brianna. Police say Sparrow was released from Houston Medical Center on March 1st and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Sparrow has been homeless in the past. He is 5’8″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you know where Sparrow is, call Detective Paul Peck with the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5395.