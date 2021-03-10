Quiet, warm weather sticks around through the weekend

|
It was another warm, sunny day across Middle Georgia, with highs in the mid 70’s.
Don’t expect much to change in the forecast for tomorrow as high pressure will still be dictating our dry pattern.
We will be seeing a bit of a warm up on Friday and Saturday that get us back to the 80’s, but otherwise weather should be relatively tranquil.
By Saturday night, clouds will start to increase, with mostly cloudy skies expected through the day on Sunday.
A few showers will be possible on Sunday in North Georgia, but most of Middle Georgia will be staying dry through the weekend.
By Monday a weather system will be approaching the area, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms.
A few storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Rain and storm chances will stick around for the start of next week, but at this point it looks like the best chance for most of us to see rainfall will be Monday.