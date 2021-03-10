Baldwin School District announces plan to vaccinate its teachers

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Since Governor Brian Kemp expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include educators, the Baldwin County School District has been working with several health care systems to develop a plan to vaccinate employees.

The district will start its plan by holding a mass drive-thru event on Friday, March 12.

“We are extremely pleased with the Governor’s decision to place teachers and school staff in a higher priority group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a post on the district’s website said.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said in a district news release that vaccination will help serve as an extra layer of protection.