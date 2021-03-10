Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a suspect wanted for involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators identify the man as 30-year-old Justin Antryon Collins.

Authorities say Collins has a warrant for Involuntary Manslaughter related to an incident that happened on January 10, 2021, at BJ Billiard’s Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Justin Antryon Collins, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

