Biden dog Major in doghouse after injuring security agent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has Major trouble. Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused “a minor injury” to a Secret Service agent.
The White House confirms the Bidens’ dog bit someone but denies he’s in exile. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.
Major, the younger of Biden’s two German shepherds, was involved last year when Biden slipped and broke a bone in his right foot while playing with the dog.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the dogs are still getting used to White House life.
Psaki says they were always going to be sent to Delaware this week during the first lady’s travels.
