UPDATE (Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
28671
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/10/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 831,271 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1846 9945.58 60 164
Atkinson 763 9159.66 18 115
Bacon 1018 8926.69 27 75
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3743 8424.87 106 307
Banks 1576 7887.1 34 181
Barrow 8159 9445.15 119 565
Bartow 10424 9410.41 187 741
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 56 149
Berrien 1026 5322.68 29 69
Bibb 12946 8508.71 369 1680
Bleckley 787 6130.24 33 45
Brantley 880 4582.86 28 67
Brooks 917 5830.74 37 86
Bryan 2535 6477.25 32 170
Bulloch 5103 6421.53 52 206
Burke 1689 7559.75 32 144
Butts 2027 8051.96 69 114
Calhoun 444 7028.65 15 73
Camden 3095 5739.56 28 120
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7061 5878.34 127 299
Catoosa 5221 7591.86 62 234
Charlton 1026 7742.81 19 59
Chatham 18900 6468.7 364 1512
Chattahoochee 2738 25472.14 9 23
Chattooga 2115 8539.93 60 160
Cherokee 20696 7762.45 268 1145
Clarke 12210 9408.3 119 473
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21531 7063.1 385 1246
Clinch 716 10757.21 24 63
Cobb 56345 7126.97 875 2873
Coffee 4172 9692.86 124 631
Colquitt 3355 7391.01 70 233
Columbia 10631 6701.72 155 450
Cook 1144 6560.76 35 106
Coweta 8231 5415.1 160 297
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1326 5949.12 46 152
Dade 1138 7041.21 10 54
Dawson 2576 9533.33 35 228
Decatur 2066 7848.95 53 137
DeKalb 52756 6651.42 815 4212
Dodge 1074 5268.58 57 105
Dooly 751 5604.48 29 84
Dougherty 5314 5910.68 268 974
Douglas 11087 7298.59 161 778
Early 977 9629.41 41 70
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3634 5675.82 59 228
Elbert 1498 7907.1 50 120
Emanuel 1700 7500.88 51 121
Evans 736 6886.87 15 72
Fannin 2001 7602.58 50 163
Fayette 6250 5317.16 135 231
Floyd 9508 9515.99 168 808
Forsyth 16509 6538.04 153 895
Franklin 2281 9777.53 37 146
Fulton 75792 6895.32 1105 4323
Gilmer 2399 7635.99 66 195
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6444 7488.93 146 425
Gordon 6195 10672.02 94 301
Grady 1483 6043.19 44 169
Greene 1451 7752.31 47 130
Gwinnett 81624 8404.92 932 5084
Habersham 4553 9941.05 138 460
Hall 24049 11654.53 387 2255
Hancock 811 9898.69 58 100
Haralson 1644 5351.21 33 68
Harris 2034 5859.65 50 144
Hart 1667 6385.26 35 112
Heard 601 4858.53 14 37
Henry 17499 7295.32 254 512
Houston 9529 6067.92 172 666
Irwin 669 7092.12 16 79
Jackson 8123 10874.16 126 465
Jasper 646 4549.62 18 58
Jeff Davis 1243 8205.7 36 97
Jefferson 1545 10089.47 55 146
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 771 7980.54 40 93
Jones 1537 5375.82 45 145
Lamar 1266 6543.65 40 104
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 26
Laurens 3627 7668.72 139 339
Lee 1566 5225.05 47 174
Liberty 2880 4652.36 53 207
Lincoln 492 6055.38 22 49
Long 666 3344.21 11 46
Lowndes 7396 6274.28 129 345
Lumpkin 2679 7925.57 56 269
Macon 586 4511.86 23 78
Madison 2641 8751.7 40 142
Marion 381 4594.24 15 33
McDuffie 1588 7352.87 38 145
McIntosh 603 4139.49 13 52
Meriwether 1440 6850.62 58 124
Miller 620 10756.42 7 32
Mitchell 1476 6692.06 71 226
Monroe 1795 6473.83 83 181
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1136 5935.83 16 79
Murray 3907 9704.18 72 228
Muscogee 13069 6820.06 339 1035
Newton 6992 6223.19 189 589
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24750 0 412 1203
Oconee 2827 6773.37 58 121
Oglethorpe 1135 7447.51 26 70
Paulding 10002 5796.85 149 326
Peach 1769 6462.1 45 199
Pickens 2388 7121.98 56 189
Pierce 1192 6098.75 38 121
Pike 991 5254.51 22 66
Polk 3787 8709.35 73 357
Pulaski 593 5443.86 30 52
Putnam 1695 7745.03 50 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1443 8495.23 37 144
Randolph 458 6781.17 32 78
Richmond 18888 9339.4 365 1249
Rockdale 5579 5875.11 136 807
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 789 5676.26 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 63
Spalding 3724 5388.51 135 397
Stephens 2885 10957.92 72 249
Stewart 767 12514.28 22 121
Sumter 1772 6027.42 89 256
Talbot 369 5992.21 17 40
Taliaferro 96 5882.35 2 9
Tattnall 1795 7063.87 39 110
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 69
Telfair 698 4461.77 43 65
Terrell 548 6472.19 41 108
Thomas 3459 7785.1 107 339
Tift 3372 8258.63 92 407
Toombs 2801 10380.61 88 165
Towns 1029 8550.77 40 124
Treutlen 622 9108.21 19 51
Troup 5623 7985.63 163 466
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 95
Union 1961 7740.28 63 198
Unknown 2661 0 10 46
Upson 1732 6591.32 101 168
Walker 6021 8649.62 73 257
Walton 7547 7876.72 212 456
Ware 2903 8096.95 133 337
Warren 363 6967.37 11 45
Washington 1599 7876.07 53 107
Wayne 2582 8614.13 70 254
Webster 98 3843.14 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2874 9049.69 63 279
Whitfield 14285 13647.39 214 702
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 657 6560.81 17 67
Wilkinson 715 8016.59 26 115
Worth 1155 5734.29 57 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,893,004 (7,409,098 reported molecular tests; 483,906 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 831,271 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,094 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,706 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.