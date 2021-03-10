HB 479 passes in Georgia House

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — House Bill 479 passed unanimously in the Georgia House of Representatives this week.
The bill makes changes to the citizens arrest law that was originally enacted in 1863.
It takes away the ability for a private citizen to arrest someone they see committing a crime. It does allow businesses, security officers and private investigators to perform a citizens arrest.
We spoke with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office about what changing this law means.
“In reading up on the bill and the history of it and how it has been used in the lynching’s and things like this that took place years ago, repealing that law is probably a good idea for the safety of everybody,” Major Brad Wolfe said.
This is the first time the law has been changed since it was enacted in 1863.
The law was brought under renewed scrutiny after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery last year. A prosecutor cited the law as justification for not charging three men involved in his death.