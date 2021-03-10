Man arrested in robbery by intimidation case, second suspect wanted

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody following a robbery by intimidation that happened this week.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said investigators received information about the suspects’ identities following the March 8 incident in which two people stole chips and beer from Houston Avenue Grocery on Houston Avenue. Investigators say one of the men flashed a gun as the pair left the store.
20-year-old Dontavious Demarcus Wilkins was arrested Tuesday in Houston County on an unrelated charge and taken to the Bibb County Jail.
He’s charged with two counts of criminal trespass, aggravated assault and probation violation and is being held on $1,300 bond.
Investigators need help locating the second suspect, 19-year-old Rahkon Monkeith Howard.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.
