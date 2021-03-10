Milledgeville to start monthly Second Saturday Sale event this weekend

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – If outdoor shopping interests you, you might need to head to Milledgeville soon.

Milledgeville Main Street and the Downtown Development Authority have partnered to create the Second Saturday Sale event.

The pandemic caused many local businesses to struggle, so the goal is to get people to shop local and help replenish lost revenue.

Downtown used to hold First Friday events to draw crowds, but the pandemic changed that.

Milledgeville Main Street decided to come up with an idea to provide an opportunity for people to come downtown in a safe way.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’re looking out for the health and wellness of our downtown businesses as well as our community members,” Mainstreet and Downtown Development Authority Director Carlee Schulte said.

Businesses will have the opportunity to display items inside and outside their stores, creating an enjoyable socially distant environment.

Business owners say this will help showcase all they have to offer. Heidi Martin, the owner of Miles of Styles, says she has several items ready for the event.

“I will have items outside on the sidewalk,” Martin said. “We will have two clearance racks and then I will have tables with extra inventory.”

Martin encourages people to come and support all local businesses.

The event will begin run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month between March and May, starting this Saturday, March 13.