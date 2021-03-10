MTA continues COVID-19 testing, to help end spread of virus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Transit Authorities is lending out its facility for the fifth time, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Middle Georgia residents drove through the terminal’s parking area to get tested for the virus Wednesday morning.

Jamie Gaudet — the public information officer at MTA — says the transit authority will continue assisting as long as needed. 

Gaudet calls the facility a central hub, making it convenient for those with or without transportation. 

“With safety in mind for our riders, the public, and ours,” she said. “If it warrants a sixth time we will do a sixth time. We are following the numbers. It’s trending down but maybe not so much in Macon-Bibb County so we want to make sure people are tested and we really hope that they going to take advantage of the vaccination.”

Gaudet says if any medical professionals want to use the facility for vaccine distribution, please contact the MTA. 

