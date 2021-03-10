NASCAR’s Keselowski racing in Middle Georgia Friday night

Listen to the content of this post:

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski will race a Crate Late Model Friday night at Cochran Motor Speedway.

Keselowski tweeted a photo of his car Wednesday morning, along with the message, “A little time on the dirt sounds like a good idea to this guy.”

The name you see on there is right…Looking forward to getting on track at @CMSSpdwy Friday night. A little time on the dirt sounds like a good idea to this guy 😊👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/armQJqQTv0 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 10, 2021

The 3/8-mile dirt track, located at 241 Jim Wimberly Road, is opening the season with its make-up date for the Gobbler 100, which was rained out last fall.

Another full show is slated for Saturday night.

“Super Late Model drivers from around the nation will be on hand Friday chasing after the Gobbler 100 top prize of $20,000,” a track release said.

Keselowski is looking to gain valuable dirt racing experience before the upcoming Cup Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, according to the track’s release.

“He will be in action Friday night with hopes to advancing to the starting lineup for the feature event,” the release said.

The CRUSA Street Stock race Saturday night pays $5,000 to the winner. Super Late Models, Crate Late Models, 602 Late Models and Bombers will also race for money Saturday.

Pits open at 12 p.m. Friday. Grandstands open at 3 p.m. Hot laps start at 6 p.m. Pit admission is $45. Kids 6-10 are $20 and kids five and under are free. Grandstand admission is $30. Kids 6-10 are $15 and kids five and under are free. “Rainout armbands from the November race will be honored for this event only,” the release said.

The pits open at 12 p.m. Saturday. Grandstands open at 2 p.m. Hot laps start at 5:30. Admission prices for pits and grandstands are the same as Friday.

Head to cochranspeedway.com for more information.

