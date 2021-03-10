Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting RV convention, expo this week

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – People from all over the United States are filling up the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry this week for the 102nd Family Motor Coach Association International Convention & RV Expo.

“The RV Industry Association has reported booming sales,” editor at Family RVing Magazine Robbin Gould said. “A lot of the RV manufactures have upped production of new models.”



FMCA says it anticipates thousands of attendees at the four-day event that brings RV lovers to one place to socialize and discuss the vehicles they love so much.

“We created a small village right here on the fairgrounds,” Gould said. “We have everything they need.”



Gould says CDC guidelines are being followed.

“We have distanced the seating so people have to sit further apart,” Gould explained. “There are hand sanitizing stations all over. There are hand washing stations all over, and we have constant reminders.”

Gould says if you love to travel, an RV is the way to go. She says RV or motor homes give people a sense of freedom, and they provide an affordable away to travel.



“Dealers are selling like crazy,” Gould said. “People that are homeschooling their children on the road or maybe their office is closed, and they’ve taken an RV on the road.”



Marketing manager for REV Recreation Group Don Gephart says RVs are at the top of his list because they make you feel right at home.

He says whether it’s dining for four or one that can sleep six, there is an RV that can accommodate your needs. Gephart adds RVs can also come with Wifi so you can stay connected while on the road.



The RV convention and expo started Wednesday and runs through March 13.

