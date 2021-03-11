Warm, sunny weather continues Friday

Clear skies today warmed us up into the upper 70’s across Middle Georgia this afternoon.

More sunshine is on the way for a warm Friday afternoon with highs returning to the lower 80’s.

Hello early spring!

Over the weekend a cold front will be staying well to our north, thus keeping rain chances out of Middle Georgia through at least Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will warm into the low and middle 80’s even with increasing cloud cover by Sunday.

Monday will bring an end to the dry stretch of weather that we have been seeing for the past week or so.

A cold front will slowly move across the southeast to start the week and begin a more active weather week.

Not only will Monday bring rain and storms to the area, but highs will be much cooler through next week.

Based on current weather models, a few storms could become strong to severe next week.

Obviously we can’t pinpoint the timing on much for next week, but considering it is severe storm season, we are just keeping a close eye on these incoming storm systems.

