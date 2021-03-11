7 Macon bars cited for underage drinking

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Seven Macon bars were cited this past weekend for underage drinking.
That’s according to the Georgia Department of Revenue, which says a sting operation happened March 5 and that the seven bars will have to attend a disciplinary hearing.
DOR says the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office requested its help to investigate.
Bars cited for underage drinking:
- Allure aka Shay on the Mix
- Billy’s Clubhouse
- Cashman’s Pub
- Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill
- Millennium Bar & Grill
- Overtyme Bar & Grill
- Thirsty Turtle