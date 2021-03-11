7 Macon bars cited for underage drinking

Lizbeth Gutierrez
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Seven Macon bars were cited this past weekend for underage drinking.

That’s according to the Georgia Department of Revenue, which says a sting operation happened March 5 and that the seven bars will have to attend a disciplinary hearing.

DOR says the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office requested its help to investigate.

Bars cited for underage drinking:

  • Allure aka Shay on the Mix
  • Billy’s Clubhouse
  • Cashman’s Pub
  • Midtown Daiquiri Bar & Grill
  • Millennium Bar & Grill
  • Overtyme Bar & Grill
  • Thirsty Turtle

 