UPDATE (Thursday, March 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
28746
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/11/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 832,480 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1849 9961.75 60 164
Atkinson 763 9159.66 18 115
Bacon 1018 8926.69 28 76
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3746 8431.62 106 309
Banks 1577 7892.1 34 181
Barrow 8179 9468.3 121 565
Bartow 10448 9432.07 188 745
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 56 149
Berrien 1027 5327.87 29 69
Bibb 12964 8520.54 370 1681
Bleckley 786 6122.45 33 45
Brantley 881 4588.06 28 67
Brooks 919 5843.45 37 86
Bryan 2544 6500.24 32 170
Bulloch 5107 6426.57 53 206
Burke 1694 7582.13 32 144
Butts 2028 8055.93 70 114
Calhoun 440 6965.33 15 73
Camden 3096 5741.41 28 120
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7074 5889.16 127 301
Catoosa 5226 7599.13 62 234
Charlton 1029 7765.45 20 60
Chatham 18939 6482.05 366 1515
Chattahoochee 2778 25844.26 9 23
Chattooga 2118 8552.05 60 160
Cherokee 20744 7780.45 270 1153
Clarke 12233 9426.02 121 473
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21580 7079.17 387 1250
Clinch 718 10787.26 24 63
Cobb 56425 7137.09 878 2885
Coffee 4174 9697.5 124 631
Colquitt 3358 7397.62 70 233
Columbia 10641 6708.02 155 450
Cook 1144 6560.76 35 106
Coweta 8244 5423.65 161 297
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1326 5949.12 46 152
Dade 1140 7053.58 10 54
Dawson 2578 9540.73 36 228
Decatur 2067 7852.75 53 137
DeKalb 52875 6666.42 818 4215
Dodge 1073 5263.67 57 105
Dooly 751 5604.48 30 84
Dougherty 5320 5917.36 268 975
Douglas 11097 7305.18 161 778
Early 977 9629.41 41 70
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3638 5682.07 59 228
Elbert 1498 7907.1 50 120
Emanuel 1700 7500.88 51 121
Evans 736 6886.87 15 72
Fannin 2006 7621.58 50 163
Fayette 6261 5326.52 136 231
Floyd 9519 9527 167 809
Forsyth 16543 6551.5 154 897
Franklin 2283 9786.1 37 146
Fulton 75946 6909.33 1114 4337
Gilmer 2405 7655.09 66 195
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6453 7499.39 146 429
Gordon 6211 10699.58 94 301
Grady 1488 6063.57 44 169
Greene 1453 7763 47 130
Gwinnett 81716 8414.4 937 5090
Habersham 4553 9941.05 138 460
Hall 24071 11665.19 389 2256
Hancock 811 9898.69 59 100
Haralson 1646 5357.72 33 68
Harris 2038 5871.17 50 144
Hart 1670 6396.75 35 112
Heard 602 4866.61 14 37
Henry 17526 7306.58 256 517
Houston 9536 6072.38 173 666
Irwin 669 7092.12 16 79
Jackson 8132 10886.21 125 464
Jasper 646 4549.62 18 58
Jeff Davis 1244 8212.31 36 97
Jefferson 1546 10096 55 146
Jenkins 705 8220.62 39 79
Johnson 771 7980.54 40 93
Jones 1537 5375.82 45 146
Lamar 1268 6553.99 41 105
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 26
Laurens 3627 7668.72 140 341
Lee 1567 5228.39 47 175
Liberty 2901 4686.29 53 207
Lincoln 492 6055.38 22 49
Long 667 3349.23 11 46
Lowndes 7409 6285.31 129 344
Lumpkin 2681 7931.48 56 269
Macon 585 4504.16 23 78
Madison 2649 8778.21 41 145
Marion 381 4594.24 15 33
McDuffie 1590 7362.13 38 146
McIntosh 603 4139.49 13 52
Meriwether 1440 6850.62 58 124
Miller 621 10773.77 7 32
Mitchell 1478 6701.12 71 226
Monroe 1799 6488.26 83 183
Montgomery 708 7675.63 19 40
Morgan 1138 5946.28 16 79
Murray 3908 9706.66 72 228
Muscogee 13087 6829.45 345 1037
Newton 7000 6230.31 192 589
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24734 0 414 1203
Oconee 2834 6790.14 58 121
Oglethorpe 1138 7467.19 26 70
Paulding 10026 5810.76 149 329
Peach 1769 6462.1 46 199
Pickens 2390 7127.95 56 190
Pierce 1193 6103.86 40 121
Pike 994 5270.41 22 66
Polk 3792 8720.85 73 357
Pulaski 593 5443.86 30 52
Putnam 1696 7749.6 50 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1444 8501.12 37 144
Randolph 459 6795.97 32 78
Richmond 18912 9351.27 369 1252
Rockdale 5586 5882.48 139 808
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 789 5676.26 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 64
Spalding 3738 5408.77 135 399
Stephens 2886 10961.71 72 250
Stewart 767 12514.28 22 121
Sumter 1771 6024.01 89 256
Talbot 369 5992.21 17 40
Taliaferro 98 6004.9 2 9
Tattnall 1795 7063.87 39 111
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 69
Telfair 698 4461.77 43 65
Terrell 548 6472.19 41 108
Thomas 3463 7794.11 108 340
Tift 3372 8258.63 92 407
Toombs 2805 10395.43 92 165
Towns 1030 8559.08 40 124
Treutlen 621 9093.57 19 51
Troup 5638 8006.93 164 466
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 95
Union 1961 7740.28 63 198
Unknown 2657 0 10 46
Upson 1732 6591.32 102 168
Walker 6023 8652.49 73 257
Walton 7570 7900.72 213 456
Ware 2901 8091.37 133 336
Warren 363 6967.37 11 45
Washington 1602 7890.85 53 109
Wayne 2585 8624.14 70 254
Webster 99 3882.35 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2873 9046.54 63 280
Whitfield 14292 13654.08 215 703
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 658 6570.8 17 68
Wilkinson 715 8016.59 26 115
Worth 1155 5734.29 57 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,917,785 (7,433,035 reported molecular tests; 484,750 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 832,480 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,198 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,784 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleMWA says Javors Lucas Lake is open for public fishing
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!