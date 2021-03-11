|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A recreational park that needed improvements prepares to welcome people to the area.
Bibb County officials held a ribbon-cutting, celebrating improvements to Lake Tobesofkee.
The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funded the project.
The new improvements include new gatehouses for Claystone, Arrowhead, and Sandy Beach. A new ranger station for its employees who once worked out of a trailer as well as new restroom facilities.
Mayor Lester Miller, commissioners, and employees talked about how much impact the changes will have on the community.
“It’s gonna bring a big economic impact but also increase the better quality of life for those who live around here,” said Mayor Miller.
Director of Lake Tobesofkee Donald Bracewell says 2020 was a rough year but they hope for a good turnout this year.
Bracewell also says they have seen a decent turnout this year. The new facility will help employees better serve the public.
Phase 2 improvements
Phase 2 improvements will start soon. It includes:
- new pickleball courts
- pavilions indoors and outdoors
- new restroom facilities
Let us know what you think
Follow Lizbeth Gutierrez on Facebook and Twitter. Also, follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like, share, and comment on our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.