Motorcyclist dies in Emery Highway crash

Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Emery Highway.
A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says a motorcycle collided with a vehicle at Emery Highway’s intersection with Womack Street around 1:30 p.m.
Two people were on the motorcycle. Both were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. The driver, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was later pronounced dead. The passenger is listed in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The accident is under investigation.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator if you have any information.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up