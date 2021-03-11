Motorcyclist dies in Emery Highway crash

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
53
photo courtesy of MGN
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Emery Highway.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says a motorcycle collided with a vehicle at Emery Highway’s intersection with Womack Street around 1:30 p.m.

Two people were on the motorcycle. Both were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. The driver, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was later pronounced dead. The passenger is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The accident is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator if you have any information.

Previous articleUPDATE (Thursday, March 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleWH: $1,400 individual checks may arrive soon
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!