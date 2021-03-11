MWA says Javors Lucas Lake is open for public fishing

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2021 public fishing season at Javors Lucas Lake is officially underway.

The Macon Water Authority announced in a news release this week that the lake opened the first week of March and will stay open through April 25.

MWA officials say residents are allowed to fish from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekends.

Officials say the lake will be closed for fishing in July and August but will reopen for two days a week in September, except for Labor Day.

The lake will also be closed for Memorial Day and Independence Day.



MWA says fishing is fun for all ages.

“We are very excited about it to tell you the truth,” System Plant Manager Chuck Mixon said. “We always look forward to it, because we get to go out and meet different people in the community, and it’s very good for the community to have, especially in this time because so many things shut down. Now at least they can go fishing.”

Mixon says there is a cover charge to fish and motorboats are not allowed.

The cost for fishing at Javors Lucas Lake is $5 per day when fishing from the shore and $10 per day for fishing from a boat.

Season passes are offered for $50 when fishing from the shore or $100 when fishing from a boat.

The last day to fish is Sunday, October 31.