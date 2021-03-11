Society Garden hosts ‘Grilled Cheese Festival’

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Society Garden is hosting their first-ever Grilled Cheese Festival this weekend.
The festival will feature the SpeakCheesy Food Truck and live music. Manager of Society Garden Brad Evans says guests will have a choice of 15 types of grilled cheese.
Details for the Grilled Cheese Festival
- Friday night doors will open at 5 p.m.
- Live music by Meagan Fowler is also on Friday
- Saturday the event will start at 12 p.m.
- Live music on Saturday will feature Front Porch Radio and Reggie Trombone Love
- It is free to enter
Evans says they’ve wanted to host this event since Society Garden first opened. He says he’s excited it’s finally happening.
“It didn’t work out with COVID, it didn’t work out again with some health department issues. The paperwork didn’t get filed in time so this time we had everything in order,” said Evans. “We’re really excited to have them down and hopefully this will be something we can continue to do every year.”
They will follow Covid-19 protocols for the event. They’ll keep capacity at 35 percent or about 150 people. If there is a line to get in Evans encourages people to come back at a later time.
