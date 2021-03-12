2 hospitalized after separate accidents in Warner Robins Friday

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after separate accidents Friday night.
A Warner Robins Police Department news release said officers responded to the two accidents just before 7:30.
The first accident happened near the intersection of Watson Boulevard at 4th Street.
A Jeep Cherokee crossed the center lane and struck a U-Haul truck. Warner Robins Fire extricated the driver, who was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon in serious condition.
Around the same time, a cyclist was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in serious condition after being struck by a white SUV near the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Leverette Road.
WRPD is investigating both accidents.
Blocked intersections at the accident scenes caused traffic delays, but the intersections are now cleared.
