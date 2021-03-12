2 hospitalized after separate accidents in Warner Robins Friday

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after separate accidents Friday night.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release said officers responded to the two accidents just before 7:30.

The first accident happened near the intersection of Watson Boulevard at 4th Street.

A Jeep Cherokee crossed the center lane and struck a U-Haul truck. Warner Robins Fire extricated the driver, who was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon in serious condition.

Around the same time, a cyclist was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in serious condition after being struck by a white SUV near the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Leverette Road.

WRPD is investigating both accidents.

Blocked intersections at the accident scenes caused traffic delays, but the intersections are now cleared.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleNice weekend weather before rain returns Monday
Next articleHouston County fifth grader advances to state spelling bee
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!