Nice weekend weather before rain returns Monday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Warm weather is sticking around for the weekend with highs staying in the 80’s for Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds will be increasing through the weekend with increasing moisture as well, but rain will be holding off until Monday.
Monday will start our next chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.
Rain will continue to stick around off and on through most of the week, with some heavy rain possible as well.
Severe storms could be possible by the middle an end of next week.
Best chance of strong storms will be Wednesday and Thursday, but we will know more as we get closer.
Rain totals through the week could be impressive.
The heaviest rain will be possible later in the week, with that chance of strong storms.
Temperatures next week will also be cooling off a bit from the weekend.
Highs will be limited to the 70’s through most of the week, but after a cold front finally pushes through at the end of the week we will see a big cool down to the 60’s.