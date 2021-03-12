Baldwin County teachers start receiving vaccines

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County School District Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says they plan to vaccinate teachers as soon as possible.
Dr. Price says they worked with the Baldwin County Health Department and community health care systems to provide the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.
The district wants to provide its educators the option of which vaccine to use.
“It is just another layer of protection for us as we work to educate our students and provide them with the highest quality of education,” said Dr.Price.
Georgia Military College Prep School provided its staff with the Moderna vaccine. Pharmacist Jordan Whitehead with the Medical Arts Pharmacy administered the vaccinations.
GMC distributed 70 vaccination, and have prepared to administer the second dose when available.
Director of Health Services Wendy Smith says Jordan’s coming to them simplified the vaccination process for the teachers.
“Knowing that this was an option that they didn’t have to leave and schedule an appointment,” says Smith.
Both the Baldwin County School District and the GMC Prep School have set dates for its employees to receive the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
