Early voting ends for Houston County ESPLOST, Warner Robins City Council

Ariel Schiller
Poll workers at the early voting location in Perry.
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting is now over in Houston County for both the ESPLOST and the Warner Robins City Council special election. Now, voters can only cast a ballot on Election Day.

As of Friday morning:

  • 2,643 people voted in the county election
  • 1,643 people voted in the city election

Election Day information

  • Election Day is March 16
  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Some Houston County voters must vote at two locations on Tuesday.

Check your precinct or voting location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

