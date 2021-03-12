UPDATE (Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 833,665 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1849 9961.75 61 165
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1019 8935.46 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3748 8436.12 105 308
Banks 1577 7892.1 33 181
Barrow 8189 9479.87 117 565
Bartow 10476 9457.35 188 747
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1028 5333.06 29 69
Bibb 12957 8515.94 368 1679
Bleckley 787 6130.24 33 45
Brantley 881 4588.06 28 67
Brooks 918 5837.1 36 85
Bryan 2554 6525.79 32 170
Bulloch 5109 6429.08 54 207
Burke 1695 7586.61 32 144
Butts 2029 8059.9 70 114
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 72
Camden 3096 5741.41 27 119
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7083 5896.65 127 300
Catoosa 5228 7602.04 62 234
Charlton 1030 7773 20 60
Chatham 18974 6494.03 367 1519
Chattahoochee 2791 25965.21 10 23
Chattooga 2122 8568.2 60 160
Cherokee 20775 7792.08 270 1153
Clarke 12248 9437.58 121 473
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21613 7090 389 1255
Clinch 717 10772.24 24 63
Cobb 56547 7152.52 880 2892
Coffee 4177 9704.47 126 633
Colquitt 3359 7399.82 70 233
Columbia 10648 6712.43 155 451
Cook 1144 6560.76 35 106
Coweta 8253 5429.57 163 298
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1328 5958.1 46 152
Dade 1144 7078.33 10 54
Dawson 2582 9555.53 36 230
Decatur 2069 7860.34 53 137
DeKalb 52976 6679.16 819 4217
Dodge 1073 5263.67 57 105
Dooly 759 5664.18 30 84
Dougherty 5325 5922.92 268 976
Douglas 11125 7323.61 161 780
Early 979 9649.12 41 70
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3646 5694.56 59 228
Elbert 1499 7912.38 50 120
Emanuel 1701 7505.29 51 121
Evans 737 6896.23 15 72
Fannin 2008 7629.18 50 163
Fayette 6269 5333.32 136 233
Floyd 9540 9548.02 167 809
Forsyth 16574 6563.78 154 897
Franklin 2284 9790.39 38 146
Fulton 76070 6920.61 1118 4347
Gilmer 2406 7658.27 67 195
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6454 7500.55 146 429
Gordon 6219 10713.36 94 301
Grady 1489 6067.64 45 169
Greene 1453 7763 47 130
Gwinnett 81821 8425.21 943 5097
Habersham 4556 9947.6 138 459
Hall 24092 11675.37 391 2259
Hancock 815 9947.52 59 100
Haralson 1646 5357.72 33 69
Harris 2041 5879.81 50 144
Hart 1671 6400.58 35 112
Heard 603 4874.7 14 38
Henry 17602 7338.26 258 519
Houston 9556 6085.11 174 667
Irwin 670 7102.72 17 80
Jackson 8142 10899.6 127 465
Jasper 646 4549.62 18 58
Jeff Davis 1246 8225.51 36 97
Jefferson 1546 10096 55 146
Jenkins 706 8232.28 39 79
Johnson 771 7980.54 40 93
Jones 1539 5382.81 47 147
Lamar 1268 6553.99 41 105
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 26
Laurens 3625 7664.5 141 341
Lee 1567 5228.39 47 176
Liberty 2925 4725.06 53 208
Lincoln 492 6055.38 22 49
Long 676 3394.43 11 46
Lowndes 7418 6292.95 129 346
Lumpkin 2685 7943.32 56 269
Macon 586 4511.86 23 78
Madison 2650 8781.52 41 145
Marion 381 4594.24 16 33
McDuffie 1594 7380.65 38 146
McIntosh 603 4139.49 13 52
Meriwether 1443 6864.89 58 124
Miller 624 10825.82 8 33
Mitchell 1478 6701.12 71 226
Monroe 1799 6488.26 83 182
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1139 5951.51 16 79
Murray 3911 9714.12 72 228
Muscogee 13105 6838.84 349 1038
Newton 7014 6242.77 192 589
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24704 0 416 1204
Oconee 2840 6804.51 59 121
Oglethorpe 1140 7480.31 26 70
Paulding 10041 5819.45 149 329
Peach 1772 6473.06 46 201
Pickens 2397 7148.82 56 190
Pierce 1196 6119.21 41 123
Pike 996 5281.02 23 66
Polk 3795 8727.75 73 359
Pulaski 594 5453.04 30 52
Putnam 1702 7777.02 51 152
Quitman 77 3356.58 1 10
Rabun 1443 8495.23 37 144
Randolph 459 6795.97 32 78
Richmond 18922 9356.21 369 1252
Rockdale 5591 5887.74 140 808
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 791 5690.65 18 63
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 64
Spalding 3745 5418.9 135 399
Stephens 2891 10980.7 72 250
Stewart 767 12514.28 22 121
Sumter 1771 6024.01 89 256
Talbot 369 5992.21 17 40
Taliaferro 97 5943.63 3 8
Tattnall 1800 7083.55 42 113
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 69
Telfair 699 4468.17 43 65
Terrell 549 6484 41 108
Thomas 3464 7796.36 108 340
Tift 3376 8268.43 93 408
Toombs 2809 10410.26 92 167
Towns 1032 8575.7 40 124
Treutlen 621 9093.57 19 51
Troup 5646 8018.29 164 466
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 95
Union 1962 7744.23 63 199
Unknown 2666 0 10 46
Upson 1739 6617.95 102 168
Walker 6034 8668.29 73 258
Walton 7585 7916.38 215 457
Ware 2904 8099.74 134 337
Warren 364 6986.56 12 45
Washington 1603 7895.77 53 109
Wayne 2591 8644.16 69 253
Webster 100 3921.57 4 13
Wheeler 451 5702.36 21 35
White 2875 9052.84 63 281
Whitfield 14307 13668.41 215 704
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 658 6570.8 17 69
Wilkinson 717 8039.02 26 116
Worth 1155 5734.29 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,940,284 (7,454,521 reported molecular tests; 485,763 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 833,665 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,275 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,831 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
