Houston County fifth grader advances to state spelling bee

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Parkwood Elementary School fifth grader has advanced to the 2021 Georgia State Spelling Bee.

Jaylen Jessie finished second out of 15 contestants in the 2021 Region 6 Spelling Bee on February 28. His finish earned him a trophy, a state spelling bee ribbon, pin and $100.

He’s one of 20 students in grades 4 through 8 to qualify for the state spelling bee.

Jaylen advanced to the region competition after winning the 2021 Houston County School District Spelling Bee on January 25.

Another Middle Georgia student, Crawford County Middle School eighth grader AiKevia Rutland, also qualified for state.

The 2021 Georgia State Spelling Bee will be held March 19 at 11 a.m. Spellers will compete at their home or school location utilizing the same Scripps Testing Platform used for region bees.

The state winner and runner-up will advance to the 2021 National Spelling Bee.

