GBI: Macon County man found dead in car crash, cause of death under investigation

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Macon County man after a car crash on Thursday.
Authorities identified the victim as Hashim Haugabook.
At around 8:30 p.m., Oglethorpe police officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash in the 400 block of Kaigler Street in Oglethorpe. Authorities found Haugabook dead in the car.
Investigators determined that Haugabook died before the car crash.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Ongoing GBI investigation
If you have any information about this incident, call the GBI’s Americus Office at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
You can also download the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
