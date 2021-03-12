Middle Georgia gets first IV Hydration Lounge

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is getting its first IV hydration lounge in Macon.

Astre Wellness will host its grand opening on March 16 at 3902 Northside Drive in Suite A2.

IV hydration therapy is a holistic treatment that administers saline and vitamin boosters directly to the bloodstream. Some of the most common vitamin boosters include vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium.

Tonya Fitch — certified registered nurse anesthesiologist and the owner of Astre Wellness — expressed excitement to bring something new to Middle Georgia.

No referral from a doctor is necessary to start a treatment. Clients will be assessed by a nurse, and then select their desired vitamin boosters. A nurse will then insert an IV, and start a drip. The entire treatment process takes about 30-45 minutes total.

For more information about hydration therapy or to schedule an appointment, visit them online at AstreWellness.com.

