Local student receives state college, career academy award

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –One Bibb County student got a surprise Friday morning for her hard work.

Hutchings College & Career Academy student Daylen Lomeli receives the College and Career Academy Student of the Year award.

It’s a big deal, being recognized for such an award.

What’s even bigger? Receiving the award from Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor.

“I put in an application and I wrote an essay,” said Lomeli.

Lomeli attends both Westside High School and Hutchings College & Career Academy — a public charter school. She’s been at the academy for three years. She also loves how the staff and students thrive.

Her next stop — college then medical school.

“Right now I have over 40 college credits that I will get to bring with me when I get to go to college. So hopefully I’ll be almost a sophomore,” said Lomeli.

The academy’s CEO Cassandra Washington says the mission of Hutchings aims to get students ready for college and the workforce.

Currently, Hutchings works with Bibb and Monroe County students.

Students take academic courses at home school, then attend the academy for hands-on training.

“We allow students to have the best of both worlds,” said Washington. “She has been trained by a registered nurse. She has been trained by a level three EMT instructor.”

Westside High School principal Chip Horton says Lomeli works hard and shows determination.

“Coming to Hutchings isn’t a requirement,” said Horton. “ However for students who want to complete a pathway within one school year, they come for either the first three periods or last three periods of each day and complete those courses in the term of one school year.”

Horton says the academy’s graduation rate exceeds 90%. Westside High’s partnering with Hutchings benefits the students.

Both Washington and Horton deem Lomeli a “stand-up student.” They say she has a bright future ahead.

