Warner Robins City Council Post 1 candidates share platforms

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The special election for Warner Robins City Council Post 1 is almost over. We spoke with several of the candidates to find out their plans for the city.

Derek Mack

Derek Mack says if he’s elected he wants economic development to create jobs. He also wants to fix the blighted areas in the city. He says he also wants to create transition houses for homeless people in the city.

Mack says true democracy needs to be represented at the city municipality.

“If you look at the layout of Warner Robins, one side of this town is growing but we want to be inclusive for every citizen. As every citizen’s tax dollars matter just as much as anybody else’s,” says Mack.

David Reid

David Reid says he’s been involved with the city government for the last three years. He created the Facebook page ‘Enough is Enough’ to address the lack of police officers in the city.

If elected he says he wants to bring business and industry into the city as a way to increase tax dollars coming in. Also he wants the city to be more transparent by streaming meetings.

“Kind of the way I look at it is I’ve been taking information from the city and taking it to the citizens for the last three years,” says Reid, “Now I’d like to take the information from the citizens and take it to the city.”

Catherine Harless

Catherine Harless says if she’s elected she would like the city to employ a grant writer. She wants to make sure law enforcement and the fire department have the equipment they need. She also wants to reach out to the senior and homeless populations, as well as, the Black population of the city.

“I understand why we can’t improve those areas and see what we can do to improve those areas. It’s going to take money, it’s going to take time,” says Harless.

Jeffery Walker

Jeffery Walker is also on the ballot. We reached out to him several times for an interview but he didn’t respond.

Election Day information

Election Day — March 16

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voting for the Houston County ESPLOST happens that day

You can double-check the Georgia Secretary of State website for your precinct location

Some voters must vote at separate locations for the two elections

