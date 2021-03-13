UPDATE (Saturday, March 13 at 5 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
28892
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 834,696 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1852 9977.91 61 165
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1020 8944.23 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3747 8433.87 105 307
Banks 1577 7892.1 33 181
Barrow 8198 9490.29 117 566
Bartow 10489 9469.08 188 748
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1031 5348.62 29 69
Bibb 12964 8520.54 369 1679
Bleckley 787 6130.24 33 45
Brantley 883 4598.48 28 67
Brooks 919 5843.45 36 85
Bryan 2557 6533.46 32 170
Bulloch 5114 6435.38 54 207
Burke 1698 7600.04 32 144
Butts 2030 8063.88 70 114
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 72
Camden 3098 5745.12 27 119
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7088 5900.82 127 301
Catoosa 5238 7616.58 62 234
Charlton 1033 7795.64 20 60
Chatham 18999 6502.59 368 1522
Chattahoochee 2812 26160.57 10 23
Chattooga 2122 8568.2 61 160
Cherokee 20813 7806.33 270 1155
Clarke 12258 9445.29 121 475
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21662 7106.07 390 1256
Clinch 717 10772.24 24 63
Cobb 56621 7161.88 882 2894
Coffee 4177 9704.47 126 633
Colquitt 3362 7406.43 70 234
Columbia 10653 6715.59 155 452
Cook 1144 6560.76 36 106
Coweta 8272 5442.07 163 300
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1328 5958.1 47 152
Dade 1145 7084.52 10 56
Dawson 2583 9559.23 36 230
Decatur 2070 7864.14 53 137
DeKalb 53072 6691.26 820 4220
Dodge 1072 5258.77 57 105
Dooly 759 5664.18 30 85
Dougherty 5328 5926.26 268 976
Douglas 11137 7331.51 161 781
Early 981 9668.84 41 70
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3649 5699.25 59 228
Elbert 1500 7917.66 50 120
Emanuel 1701 7505.29 51 121
Evans 739 6914.94 15 72
Fannin 2009 7632.98 50 163
Fayette 6278 5340.98 136 234
Floyd 9545 9553.02 167 813
Forsyth 16595 6572.1 155 898
Franklin 2286 9798.96 39 147
Fulton 76192 6931.71 1123 4354
Gilmer 2408 7664.64 67 195
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 18
Glynn 6462 7509.85 146 429
Gordon 6230 10732.31 94 304
Grady 1489 6067.64 45 169
Greene 1454 7768.34 47 130
Gwinnett 81902 8433.55 947 5098
Habersham 4557 9949.78 139 460
Hall 24111 11684.57 392 2260
Hancock 814 9935.31 59 100
Haralson 1649 5367.49 33 69
Harris 2043 5885.57 50 144
Hart 1672 6404.41 35 112
Heard 603 4874.7 14 38
Henry 17671 7367.03 259 520
Houston 9564 6090.21 176 667
Irwin 670 7102.72 17 80
Jackson 8149 10908.97 127 465
Jasper 646 4549.62 18 58
Jeff Davis 1247 8232.11 36 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 146
Jenkins 707 8243.94 39 80
Johnson 769 7959.84 40 93
Jones 1539 5382.81 47 147
Lamar 1268 6553.99 41 105
Lanier 483 4666.22 9 26
Laurens 3622 7658.15 141 341
Lee 1567 5228.39 47 176
Liberty 2938 4746.06 53 208
Lincoln 492 6055.38 22 50
Long 677 3399.45 11 46
Lowndes 7422 6296.34 129 346
Lumpkin 2686 7946.28 57 269
Macon 586 4511.86 23 78
Madison 2653 8791.46 41 145
Marion 381 4594.24 16 33
McDuffie 1595 7385.28 38 146
McIntosh 603 4139.49 13 52
Meriwether 1444 6869.65 58 124
Miller 626 10860.51 8 33
Mitchell 1478 6701.12 71 226
Monroe 1801 6495.47 83 181
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1137 5941.06 16 79
Murray 3919 9733.99 73 228
Muscogee 13138 6856.06 351 1040
Newton 7023 6250.78 193 590
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24730 0 417 1206
Oconee 2853 6835.66 59 121
Oglethorpe 1143 7500 26 70
Paulding 10051 5825.25 149 332
Peach 1774 6480.37 46 201
Pickens 2403 7166.72 56 190
Pierce 1196 6119.21 41 123
Pike 997 5286.32 23 66
Polk 3796 8730.05 73 359
Pulaski 594 5453.04 30 52
Putnam 1705 7790.72 51 152
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1443 8495.23 37 144
Randolph 459 6795.97 32 78
Richmond 18935 9362.64 370 1253
Rockdale 5598 5895.11 141 808
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 791 5690.65 20 63
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 64
Spalding 3749 5424.69 137 399
Stephens 2894 10992.1 72 250
Stewart 771 12579.54 22 121
Sumter 1772 6027.42 89 256
Talbot 369 5992.21 17 40
Taliaferro 97 5943.63 3 8
Tattnall 1800 7083.55 42 113
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 69
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 550 6495.81 41 109
Thomas 3468 7805.36 108 340
Tift 3378 8273.33 93 408
Toombs 2810 10413.96 92 168
Towns 1032 8575.7 40 124
Treutlen 620 9078.93 20 51
Troup 5647 8019.71 165 466
Turner 585 7243.68 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 95
Union 1963 7748.17 63 199
Unknown 2655 0 11 46
Upson 1744 6636.98 102 169
Walker 6039 8675.48 73 258
Walton 7605 7937.25 216 460
Ware 2904 8099.74 134 337
Warren 364 6986.56 12 45
Washington 1602 7890.85 53 108
Wayne 2592 8647.49 69 253
Webster 100 3921.57 4 13
Wheeler 451 5702.36 21 35
White 2879 9065.43 63 281
Whitfield 14322 13682.74 215 704
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 658 6570.8 17 69
Wilkinson 717 8039.02 26 116
Worth 1158 5749.18 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,963,316 (7,476,610 reported molecular tests; 486,706 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 834,696 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,334 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,872 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHouston County fifth grader advances to state spelling bee
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!