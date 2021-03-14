DCS: Dublin High School principal and family die ‘unexpectedly’

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – Dublin High School principal Dr. Jaroy Stuckey, his wife Elisia and 3-year-old son A.J. died Sunday.
That’s according to a Dublin City Schools news release, which said the district is working closely with authorities “and will keep you informed as additional details develop.”
“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” the release said. “To say we are heartbroken is a true understatement.”
WTOC-TV in Savannah reported earlier Sunday that three people had died in a four-vehicle crash on I-16.
Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told 41NBC Sunday night that “everything points to” the Stuckey’s being the three victims. He said the bodies were being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Crime Lab in Savannah for positive identification.
Futch says family members told him Elisia was expecting another child in May.
The district’s news release said Monday will be a day of mourning for the district. Dublin City Schools has a Crisis Intervention Team trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel.
Each school will also provide counselors for any student or staff member who wants or needs help.
“We will also have a Google Meets link that will be sent out via Remind for all virtual students who do not feel comfortable coming to campus,” the release said.
A memorial station will be set up at the entrance of Dublin High School. Offerings will be accepted starting at 7 a.m.
“We appreciate everyone respecting the privacy of his family, and our family, as we deal with this unbelievable information,” the release continued.
“Please continue to pray for Dr. Stuckey, his family, and our DCS family.”
