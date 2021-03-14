UPDATE (Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/14/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 835,484 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1852 9977.91 61 165
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1020 8944.23 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3750 8440.62 105 307
Banks 1576 7887.1 33 181
Barrow 8206 9499.55 117 566
Bartow 10513 9490.75 188 749
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1031 5348.62 29 69
Bibb 12974 8527.11 369 1679
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 883 4598.48 28 67
Brooks 919 5843.45 36 85
Bryan 2562 6546.24 32 170
Bulloch 5115 6436.63 54 207
Burke 1698 7600.04 32 145
Butts 2031 8067.85 70 115
Calhoun 436 6902.01 14 72
Camden 3099 5746.98 27 119
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7092 5904.15 127 301
Catoosa 5238 7616.58 62 235
Charlton 1033 7795.64 20 60
Chatham 19009 6506.01 368 1522
Chattahoochee 2812 26160.57 10 23
Chattooga 2123 8572.24 61 160
Cherokee 20864 7825.46 270 1156
Clarke 12262 9448.37 121 475
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21684 7113.29 390 1257
Clinch 717 10772.24 24 63
Cobb 56697 7171.5 882 2894
Coffee 4178 9706.8 126 633
Colquitt 3366 7415.24 70 234
Columbia 10654 6716.22 155 453
Cook 1144 6560.76 36 106
Coweta 8278 5446.02 163 301
Crawford 508 4154.4 15 63
Crisp 1329 5962.58 47 152
Dade 1147 7096.89 10 56
Dawson 2583 9559.23 36 230
Decatur 2071 7867.94 53 137
DeKalb 53111 6696.18 820 4223
Dodge 1072 5258.77 57 105
Dooly 759 5664.18 30 85
Dougherty 5330 5928.48 268 976
Douglas 11154 7342.7 161 783
Early 986 9718.12 41 70
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3656 5710.18 59 228
Elbert 1500 7917.66 50 120
Emanuel 1701 7505.29 51 121
Evans 739 6914.94 15 72
Fannin 2010 7636.78 50 163
Fayette 6279 5341.83 136 234
Floyd 9552 9560.03 167 813
Forsyth 16621 6582.39 155 898
Franklin 2286 9798.96 39 147
Fulton 76303 6941.8 1123 4354
Gilmer 2408 7664.64 67 195
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 18
Glynn 6468 7516.82 146 429
Gordon 6232 10735.76 94 305
Grady 1490 6071.72 45 169
Greene 1456 7779.02 47 130
Gwinnett 81964 8439.93 947 5100
Habersham 4558 9951.97 139 460
Hall 24117 11687.48 392 2261
Hancock 814 9935.31 59 100
Haralson 1649 5367.49 33 69
Harris 2046 5894.22 50 144
Hart 1672 6404.41 35 112
Heard 603 4874.7 14 38
Henry 17739 7395.38 259 520
Houston 9567 6092.12 176 667
Irwin 670 7102.72 17 80
Jackson 8153 10914.32 127 465
Jasper 647 4556.66 18 58
Jeff Davis 1247 8232.11 36 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 146
Jenkins 708 8255.6 39 80
Johnson 769 7959.84 40 93
Jones 1540 5386.31 47 147
Lamar 1270 6564.33 41 105
Lanier 483 4666.22 9 26
Laurens 3625 7664.5 141 341
Lee 1568 5231.72 47 176
Liberty 2940 4749.29 53 208
Lincoln 492 6055.38 22 50
Long 679 3409.49 11 46
Lowndes 7426 6299.73 129 346
Lumpkin 2686 7946.28 57 269
Macon 586 4511.86 23 78
Madison 2655 8798.09 41 145
Marion 381 4594.24 16 33
McDuffie 1596 7389.92 38 147
McIntosh 603 4139.49 13 52
Meriwether 1445 6874.41 58 124
Miller 629 10912.56 8 33
Mitchell 1479 6705.66 71 226
Monroe 1801 6495.47 83 181
Montgomery 710 7697.31 19 40
Morgan 1137 5941.06 16 79
Murray 3923 9743.92 73 228
Muscogee 13160 6867.54 351 1041
Newton 7029 6256.12 193 590
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24746 0 417 1206
Oconee 2856 6842.85 59 121
Oglethorpe 1143 7500 26 70
Paulding 10062 5831.62 149 335
Peach 1775 6484.02 46 201
Pickens 2406 7175.66 56 190
Pierce 1197 6124.33 41 123
Pike 999 5296.92 23 66
Polk 3798 8734.65 73 359
Pulaski 594 5453.04 30 52
Putnam 1707 7799.86 51 152
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1445 8507.01 37 144
Randolph 459 6795.97 32 78
Richmond 18940 9365.11 370 1254
Rockdale 5607 5904.59 141 808
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 791 5690.65 20 63
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 64
Spalding 3752 5429.03 137 399
Stephens 2895 10995.9 72 250
Stewart 771 12579.54 22 121
Sumter 1773 6030.82 88 256
Talbot 369 5992.21 17 40
Taliaferro 98 6004.9 3 8
Tattnall 1800 7083.55 42 113
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 550 6495.81 41 109
Thomas 3467 7803.11 108 340
Tift 3378 8273.33 93 408
Toombs 2811 10417.67 92 168
Towns 1032 8575.7 40 124
Treutlen 620 9078.93 20 51
Troup 5656 8032.49 165 468
Turner 585 7243.68 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 95
Union 1964 7752.12 63 199
Unknown 2660 0 11 46
Upson 1745 6640.79 102 169
Walker 6039 8675.48 73 258
Walton 7620 7952.91 216 460
Ware 2904 8099.74 134 337
Warren 364 6986.56 12 45
Washington 1603 7895.77 53 108
Wayne 2594 8654.17 69 253
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2880 9068.58 63 281
Whitfield 14340 13699.94 215 704
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 658 6570.8 17 69
Wilkinson 718 8050.23 26 116
Worth 1158 5749.18 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,977,595 (7,490,072 reported molecular tests; 487,523 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 835,484 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,361 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,871 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

