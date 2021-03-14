Motorcyclist killed in Shurling Drive crash Sunday night

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in east Macon Sunday night.
That’s according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which said the accident happened just after 8 o’clock on Shurling Drive near Eastview Avenue.
Investigators say they were told a motorcyclist, whose identity has not been revealed pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Shurling Drive. The motorcycle traveled into the turning lane before striking a concrete median and then a vehicle heading east on Shurling Drive.
Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead on scene.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center for medical examination. No one else was injured.
Cal the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information about the crash.
