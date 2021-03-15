Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Mercer University Drive

Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Macon Sunday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 28 year old Michael Hamilton was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center after colliding with two other cars on Mercer University Drive around 9:35 p.m.
Deputies say the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Hamilton is in critical condition. No one else was injured.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up