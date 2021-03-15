Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash in Macon Sunday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 28 year old Michael Hamilton was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center after colliding with two other cars on Mercer University Drive around 9:35 p.m.

Deputies say the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Hamilton is in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.