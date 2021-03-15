Lizella couple sent to hospital following motorcycle crash in Macon Friday night

Will Freeman's go-ahead shot in the final seconds lifted Baldwin High School's boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Fayette County in the GHSA Class 4A state championship game at the Macon Coliseum Wednesday.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A motorcycle crash in Macon Friday night sends a husband and wife to the hospital.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a three wheeled Harley Davidson went off Route 80 near Tidwell Road just before 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle went down the shoulder and rolled over.
Deputies say 48 year old Ben Gleaton, of Lizella, and his wife, 47 year old Sherry Gleaton were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center. Deputies say Ben is in critical condition and Sherry is in stable condition.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500.
