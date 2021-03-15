Bibb County teachers, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District partnered with Atrium Health Navicent over the weekend to have its teachers vaccinated.
They held a drive-thru event at two locations Saturday: the Family Health Center on Eisenhower Parkway and the Wellness Center on Northside drive.
According to Atrium Health Navicent, around 700 employees registered to receive the vaccine.
“It was exciting to finally see that time come,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs Jaime Cassady said.
Atrium Health Navicent has started making plans to administer the second dose.
