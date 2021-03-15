Dublin City Schools, Laurens County community remembers Jaroy Stuckey

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City schools and the Laurens County community are remembering Dublin High School principal Dr. Jaroy Stuckey.

Dr. Stuckey, wife Elisia and 3-year-old son A.J. were killed in a four-car crash on I-16 Sunday that involved a tractor-trailer, according to Georgia State Patrol.

It happened in Bulloch County.



“I was devastated,” Laurens County School District public information officer Pat Brock said.

Brock says she and Stuckey were more than education partners.



Brock says she has known the Stuckey family for years, and the family’s unexpected deaths took a toll on her.

“I have to admit I’ve been crying ever since,” she said.

Brock recalls a time she interviewed Dr. Stuckey and his wife about their union.

“I asked her a question,” Brock said. ‘When I’m speaking with your husband, of course, we are very professional but he is always very serious.’ I said, ‘Is he like that at home?’ She said, ‘No, he cracks jokes. He’s funny.’ And so he still had that balance, and I love the fact that they are a young married couple, and they were best friends.”

Dublin High used Monday to honor Stuckey by placing a memorial in front of the school. Students, staff, and parents also placed flowers to show their respect.

Brock also says Stuckey, a Dublin High alum, became principal in 2019.

“He loved his job,” Brock said. “He loved his city.”



Brock says she is going to miss her friends and those familiar phone calls.

“The last time I talked to him was a few weeks ago, and we did our normal talk,” she said. “Checking in and saying a prayer for one another.”

Dublin City Schools says there is a district crisis intervention team available for students, staff, and parents. The school district is also encouraging parents to check-in and talk with students at home.

