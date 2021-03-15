UPDATE (Monday, March 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 836,344 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1853 9983.3 61 165
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1020 8944.23 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3751 8442.87 105 307
Banks 1577 7892.1 33 181
Barrow 8211 9505.34 117 566
Bartow 10532 9507.9 189 750
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1032 5353.81 29 69
Bibb 12982 8532.37 369 1679
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 883 4598.48 29 67
Brooks 919 5843.45 36 85
Bryan 2562 6546.24 32 170
Bulloch 5116 6437.89 54 207
Burke 1701 7613.46 32 145
Butts 2034 8079.76 70 115
Calhoun 437 6917.84 14 72
Camden 3103 5754.4 27 119
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7098 5909.14 127 301
Catoosa 5240 7619.49 62 235
Charlton 1035 7810.73 20 60
Chatham 19013 6507.38 369 1522
Chattahoochee 2812 26160.57 10 23
Chattooga 2126 8584.35 61 160
Cherokee 20886 7833.71 272 1157
Clarke 12268 9452.99 121 475
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21717 7124.11 392 1259
Clinch 717 10772.24 24 63
Cobb 56780 7182 883 2894
Coffee 4178 9706.8 126 633
Colquitt 3373 7430.66 70 234
Columbia 10665 6723.15 155 452
Cook 1145 6566.5 36 106
Coweta 8287 5451.94 165 302
Crawford 508 4154.4 15 63
Crisp 1329 5962.58 47 152
Dade 1148 7103.08 10 56
Dawson 2584 9562.93 36 230
Decatur 2071 7867.94 53 137
DeKalb 53217 6709.54 828 4227
Dodge 1072 5258.77 57 105
Dooly 759 5664.18 30 85
Dougherty 5333 5931.82 269 976
Douglas 11169 7352.57 161 783
Early 986 9718.12 41 70
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3657 5711.74 60 229
Elbert 1500 7917.66 51 120
Emanuel 1701 7505.29 51 121
Evans 739 6914.94 15 72
Fannin 2012 7644.38 50 163
Fayette 6287 5348.64 136 234
Floyd 9568 9576.04 167 813
Forsyth 16642 6590.71 156 898
Franklin 2286 9798.96 39 147
Fulton 76408 6951.36 1130 4358
Gilmer 2409 7667.82 68 195
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 18
Glynn 6477 7527.28 147 430
Gordon 6236 10742.65 94 305
Grady 1490 6071.72 45 169
Greene 1457 7784.37 47 130
Gwinnett 82047 8448.48 950 5101
Habersham 4561 9958.52 139 460
Hall 24124 11690.87 393 2261
Hancock 814 9935.31 59 100
Haralson 1650 5370.74 33 69
Harris 2054 5917.26 50 144
Hart 1672 6404.41 35 112
Heard 604 4882.78 14 38
Henry 17784 7414.14 260 521
Houston 9570 6094.03 176 668
Irwin 669 7092.12 17 80
Jackson 8160 10923.69 127 465
Jasper 648 4563.7 18 58
Jeff Davis 1248 8238.71 36 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 146
Jenkins 709 8267.26 39 80
Johnson 769 7959.84 40 93
Jones 1540 5386.31 47 147
Lamar 1274 6585 41 105
Lanier 483 4666.22 9 26
Laurens 3624 7662.38 141 341
Lee 1569 5235.06 47 176
Liberty 2943 4754.14 54 208
Lincoln 494 6080 22 50
Long 687 3449.66 11 46
Lowndes 7437 6309.07 130 347
Lumpkin 2687 7949.23 57 269
Macon 586 4511.86 23 78
Madison 2655 8798.09 41 145
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1597 7394.55 38 147
McIntosh 603 4139.49 13 52
Meriwether 1446 6879.16 58 124
Miller 632 10964.61 8 33
Mitchell 1479 6705.66 71 226
Monroe 1803 6502.69 83 181
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1138 5946.28 16 79
Murray 3924 9746.4 73 228
Muscogee 13184 6880.07 352 1041
Newton 7035 6261.46 193 590
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24760 0 419 1206
Oconee 2856 6842.85 59 121
Oglethorpe 1144 7506.56 26 70
Paulding 10084 5844.37 149 335
Peach 1777 6491.32 46 201
Pickens 2407 7178.65 56 190
Pierce 1197 6124.33 41 123
Pike 1000 5302.23 23 66
Polk 3801 8741.55 74 359
Pulaski 595 5462.22 30 52
Putnam 1709 7809 51 152
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1445 8507.01 37 144
Randolph 459 6795.97 32 78
Richmond 18949 9369.56 371 1255
Rockdale 5612 5909.86 142 808
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 791 5690.65 20 63
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 64
Spalding 3753 5430.47 138 400
Stephens 2896 10999.7 72 250
Stewart 771 12579.54 22 121
Sumter 1774 6034.22 88 256
Talbot 369 5992.21 17 40
Taliaferro 98 6004.9 3 8
Tattnall 1800 7083.55 42 113
Taylor 490 6157.33 20 70
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 552 6519.43 41 109
Thomas 3467 7803.11 108 340
Tift 3378 8273.33 93 408
Toombs 2812 10421.38 92 168
Towns 1033 8584.01 41 124
Treutlen 620 9078.93 20 51
Troup 5666 8046.7 165 468
Turner 585 7243.68 30 85
Twiggs 499 6171.16 33 96
Union 1967 7763.96 63 199
Unknown 2653 0 11 46
Upson 1745 6640.79 102 169
Walker 6043 8681.22 73 258
Walton 7629 7962.3 217 460
Ware 2906 8105.32 134 337
Warren 365 7005.76 12 46
Washington 1605 7905.63 53 108
Wayne 2597 8664.18 69 253
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2880 9068.58 63 281
Whitfield 14343 13702.8 215 704
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 659 6580.79 17 69
Wilkinson 718 8050.23 26 116
Worth 1158 5749.18 58 169
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,996,563 (7,508,785 reported molecular tests; 487,778 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 836,344 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,383 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,918 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

