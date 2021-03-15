Macon Bacon hosts casting call Tuesday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re looking for a sizzling part-time job this summer, the Macon Bacon might have an opportunity for you.
The baseball team is hosting a casting call for seasonal staff.
Information about the casting call
- The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Luther Williams Field
- Positions are available in five departments
- Concessions
- The merchandise store
- Ballpark operations
- Game entertainment
- Ticketing
Senior Director of Operations Nick Green says you should consider applying.
“You get to work outside in one of the most historic locations in all of baseball, this is the second-oldest minor league ballpark in the country,” Green said. “Beyond that, we take care of our staff. We do everything we can to make it an enjoyable place to work, because if we’re going to have fun with our fans, we need you to enjoy your job with us as well.”
Green says you can come to the ballpark Tuesday night anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. If you can’t make it, there’s another casting call event scheduled for next month.