Listen to the content of this post:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County officials gathered with city leaders Monday to unveil a new fire station near downtown Jeffersonville.

The new station will service the Spring Valley area. Ellestene Stephens, a lifelong resident, says she looks forward to seeing the new fire station so close to her home.

“With this fire station it means that if there is a fire or illness in the community or an emergency, we don’t have to go 5, 6, 10, 12 miles to get help,” Stephens said. “Now it’s right here.”

This is the fifth fire station to open in Twiggs County.

Deputy Fire Chief Gilbert French says he hopes additional fire stations will make emergency responses more efficient.

“We hope to reduce that response time and get people there sooner because fires multiply about 4 times their size every minute,” French said. “Of course, everyone knows that when someone has a medical emergency, the faster we can get there, and the faster we can provide help, the better off they are.”

Each year the Insurance Service Office ranks fire safety in a county.

“1” = the best possible rating

“10” = the fire department did not meet the ISO’s minimum requirements

Insurance companies often look at this score to determine premiums.

Jeffersonville mayor Charles Williams hopes the new station can improve the score to lower insurance rates.

“For the past five years, our ISO rating was at 10 and by the end of this month it should go down to about a 6,” Mayor Williams explained. “Hopefully once they finalize all the paperwork with this station, it should go down to a 5.”

Now hiring

The station will provide services 24/7 and needs part-time firefighters and workers. To pick up an application, visit Jeffersonville City Hall. You can also go to the Twiggs County Fire headquarters on Highway 96.

Officials hope to open another fire station before the end of this year.

Let us know what you think

Follow Peyton Lewis on Facebook and Twitter. Also, follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like, share, and comment on our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.