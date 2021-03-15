Mass vaccination site to open in Washington County

|
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — Word of Life Church in Sandersville is offering the COVID vaccine this week.
The site is one of five new mass vaccination sites around the state.
To receive a vaccine, register at myvaccinegeorgia.gov. Only those in the state’s eligibility group can receive the vaccine.
Drive-thru vaccination process
- Once arriving to the site, check-in and answer questions about your health
- Receive the vaccine while remaining in your car
- You must wait 15 minutes before leaving in case you have an allergic reaction to the vaccine. EMA is available to help.
Area 1 Homeland security coordinator David Shanks says they’re excited to provide the vaccine to a rural area.
“All of us want to help, we want to help our citizens in the state,” Shanks said.
Organizers plan to have 20-30 nurses administer around 500 Pfizer vaccines daily.
“Providing a space is just a blessing all the way around,” Word of Life senior pastor Dr. Michael Parker said.
The site will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Word of Life Church is located at 1209 S Harris St. in Sandersville.
