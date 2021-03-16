Arrest made in Macon County death investigation

Listen to the content of this post:

OGLETHORPE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Montezuma man is in custody for the murder of Hashim Haugabook.

Oglethorpe Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Kaigler Street just after 8 p.m. on March 11th. Police identified Haugabook at the scene.

The early investigation suggested that the victim was killed before the crash occurred. OPD asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist.

Police arrested 19-year-old Zaccheus Kendrick on March 15th for the shooting and murder of Haugabook. Kendrick faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Americus Office at 229-931-2439.