UPDATE (Tuesday, March 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 837,443 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1855 9994.07 61 165
Atkinson 761 9135.65 16 113
Bacon 1022 8961.77 28 76
Baker 159 5102.7 9 33
Baldwin 3753 8447.38 105 308
Banks 1577 7892.1 33 181
Barrow 8224 9520.39 117 568
Bartow 10551 9525.06 189 752
Ben Hill 1472 8843.5 55 148
Berrien 1033 5359 29 69
Bibb 12987 8535.66 368 1682
Bleckley 789 6145.82 33 46
Brantley 887 4619.31 29 67
Brooks 921 5856.17 36 85
Bryan 2564 6551.35 32 170
Bulloch 5121 6444.18 54 207
Burke 1704 7626.89 32 145
Butts 2035 8083.74 70 115
Calhoun 437 6917.84 14 72
Camden 3104 5756.25 26 120
Candler 729 6726.95 35 60
Carroll 7101 5911.64 127 301
Catoosa 5242 7622.4 61 234
Charlton 1037 7825.82 21 61
Chatham 19034 6514.57 370 1527
Chattahoochee 2814 26179.18 10 24
Chattooga 2130 8600.5 61 160
Cherokee 20920 7846.46 273 1160
Clarke 12279 9461.47 121 475
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21756 7136.91 392 1261
Clinch 717 10772.24 24 63
Cobb 56845 7190.22 884 2899
Coffee 4181 9713.77 127 634
Colquitt 3389 7465.91 71 234
Columbia 10670 6726.3 155 452
Cook 1145 6566.5 36 106
Coweta 8298 5459.17 165 302
Crawford 508 4154.4 15 63
Crisp 1330 5967.07 47 152
Dade 1149 7109.27 10 56
Dawson 2586 9570.33 36 230
Decatur 2074 7879.34 53 137
DeKalb 53371 6728.96 828 4238
Dodge 1071 5253.86 56 104
Dooly 759 5664.18 30 85
Dougherty 5334 5932.93 269 976
Douglas 11175 7356.52 161 784
Early 988 9737.83 41 71
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3660 5716.43 59 230
Elbert 1500 7917.66 51 120
Emanuel 1702 7509.71 51 122
Evans 740 6924.3 15 72
Fannin 2019 7670.97 50 163
Fayette 6288 5349.49 136 234
Floyd 9576 9584.05 167 814
Forsyth 16691 6610.11 156 900
Franklin 2286 9798.96 39 147
Fulton 76516 6961.18 1131 4382
Gilmer 2409 7667.82 68 195
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 18
Glynn 6470 7519.15 147 430
Gordon 6248 10763.32 94 307
Grady 1491 6075.79 45 169
Greene 1461 7805.74 47 131
Gwinnett 82122 8456.2 954 5106
Habersham 4563 9962.88 139 461
Hall 24148 11702.5 393 2264
Hancock 814 9935.31 59 100
Haralson 1651 5374 33 69
Harris 2066 5951.83 50 144
Hart 1676 6419.73 35 112
Heard 604 4882.78 14 38
Henry 17848 7440.82 260 523
Houston 9587 6104.85 176 674
Irwin 669 7092.12 17 80
Jackson 8171 10938.42 127 469
Jasper 649 4570.74 18 58
Jeff Davis 1252 8265.12 36 97
Jefferson 1547 10102.53 55 146
Jenkins 711 8290.58 39 80
Johnson 769 7959.84 40 93
Jones 1541 5389.81 47 148
Lamar 1273 6579.83 41 105
Lanier 483 4666.22 9 26
Laurens 3623 7660.27 140 342
Lee 1569 5235.06 47 178
Liberty 2947 4760.6 54 209
Lincoln 494 6080 22 50
Long 683 3429.58 11 46
Lowndes 7444 6315 130 347
Lumpkin 2691 7961.07 58 271
Macon 586 4511.86 23 79
Madison 2656 8801.41 41 146
Marion 382 4606.29 16 33
McDuffie 1599 7403.81 38 149
McIntosh 605 4153.22 13 52
Meriwether 1447 6883.92 58 124
Miller 633 10981.96 8 33
Mitchell 1479 6705.66 71 226
Monroe 1809 6524.33 84 180
Montgomery 708 7675.63 19 40
Morgan 1138 5946.28 16 79
Murray 3931 9763.79 73 228
Muscogee 13242 6910.34 352 1044
Newton 7048 6273.03 193 591
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24768 0 419 1207
Oconee 2872 6881.18 59 122
Oglethorpe 1148 7532.81 26 70
Paulding 10104 5855.97 149 339
Peach 1778 6494.98 46 203
Pickens 2410 7187.59 56 190
Pierce 1199 6134.56 41 124
Pike 1001 5307.53 23 66
Polk 3807 8755.35 74 359
Pulaski 597 5480.58 30 52
Putnam 1710 7813.57 51 152
Quitman 78 3400.17 1 10
Rabun 1445 8507.01 37 144
Randolph 459 6795.97 32 78
Richmond 18960 9375 371 1257
Rockdale 5619 5917.23 142 808
Schley 204 3867.3 4 20
Screven 793 5705.04 20 63
Seminole 717 8808.35 17 64
Spalding 3767 5450.73 138 401
Stephens 2900 11014.89 72 250
Stewart 772 12595.86 22 121
Sumter 1775 6037.62 88 256
Talbot 370 6008.44 17 40
Taliaferro 99 6066.18 3 8
Tattnall 1804 7099.29 42 113
Taylor 491 6169.89 20 70
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 552 6519.43 41 109
Thomas 3467 7803.11 108 340
Tift 3379 8275.78 93 410
Toombs 2815 10432.49 92 168
Towns 1036 8608.94 41 124
Treutlen 621 9093.57 20 51
Troup 5671 8053.8 165 468
Turner 585 7243.68 30 85
Twiggs 499 6171.16 33 96
Union 1968 7767.91 63 200
Unknown 2637 0 11 46
Upson 1745 6640.79 102 169
Walker 6050 8691.28 73 259
Walton 7646 7980.04 217 464
Ware 2910 8116.48 135 338
Warren 365 7005.76 12 46
Washington 1605 7905.63 54 108
Wayne 2600 8674.18 69 254
Webster 101 3960.78 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2881 9071.73 63 282
Whitfield 14346 13705.67 216 706
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 659 6580.79 17 70
Wilkinson 717 8039.02 26 115
Worth 1158 5749.18 58 169
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 8,010,993 (7,522,667 reported molecular tests; 488,326 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 837,443 (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 57,513 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,928 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

