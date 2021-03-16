Coroner: Possible suicide pact between siblings ends with 1 dead

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man died Tuesday after shooting himself as part of what appears to be a suicide pact with his sister.
That’s according to the Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.
The sheriff’s office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 3524 Greenbriar Road at around 4 a.m.
The house was set on fire after Carlos Rivera shot himself, according to deputies. His sister, Diana, tried shooting herself as well, but the gun jammed.
She escaped the home with minor burns.
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says this is the county’s eighth suicide this year.
“They were two nice people, a boy and a girl,” neighbor Ernest Solomon said. He added the siblings had lived in the home for years.
A family friend, Moises Velez, says the siblings were well known in the community, and that several people have reached out to him to see what they can do to support the sister who survived.
The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released once available.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.