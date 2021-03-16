Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 8-12

|
Restaurant Report Card: March 8-12
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 8 and Friday, March 12, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Hampton Inn (Food Service)
2461 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Bibb County:
VFW Post 658 (Food Service)
4864 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Holiday Inn Macon North (Food Service)
3953 RIVER PLACE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Madison Heights at the Prado (Food Service)
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Connell Center – Mercer University (Food Service)
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Concessions – Mercer University
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Food Court – Mercer University Center
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Einstein Bros. Bagels – Tarver Library
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Bear Rock Cafe – Mercer University
1400 COLEMAN AVE MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Which Wich – Mercer University
1501 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31207
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Hong Kong Garden
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE E MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Mi Margarita’s Bar & Grill
4328 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Bridgeview Inn & Suites (Food Service)
6000 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Tzango @ Laniers
336 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
St. Francis Assisted Living Community (Food Service)
4901 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Krystal
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Pruitt Health – Peake (Food Service)
6190 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Archway Transitional Care Center (Food Service)
4373 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Papa John’s
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Dooly County:
The 57 Diner
247 W SHELTON ROAD HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Houston County:
Kings Chapel Elementary School (Food Service)
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Perry High School (Food Service)
1307 NORTH AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Days Inn & Suites (Food Service)
2739 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Cracker Barrel
2700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Warner Robins Senior Center (Food Service)
151 MAPLE ST WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Oil Lamp Restaurant
401 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Seoul House Korean Restaurant
128 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Metropolis Grill
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 104 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Waffle House
1287 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Popeye’s
744 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Lake Joy Elementary School (Food Service)
985 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Lake Joy Primary School (Food Service)
995 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Casa Mexico II
866 HIGHWAY 96 STE 103 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
The Garden Grill & Bar @ Hilton Garden Inn (Food Service)
207 N WILLIE LEE PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Hill Top Elementary School (Food Service)
301 ROBERT BRYSON SMITH PKWY BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Matt Arthur Elementary School (Food Service)
2500 HWY 127 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Pizza Hut
1406 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Cox Concessions – Peach Tower
FMCA 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Cox Concessions – Main Peach
FMCA 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Cox Concessions – Tenderloin / Burger Tent
FMCA 2021 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
BurgerIM
520 HWY 247 S STE 801/901 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
96 Vietnamese Cuisine
810 HWY 96 STE 600-700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Homer J. Walker Civic Center (Food Service)
700 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Emmaus Table
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Firehouse Subs
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
1117 HWY 96 STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Waffle House
3010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper County Primary School (Food Service)
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Washington Park Elementary School (Food Service)
721 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Laurens County:
USA Shaved Ice – Mobile Unit
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
USA Shaved Ice
156 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (Food Service)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Monroe County:
Beyond Expectations Catering
281 ENGLISH RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Ooh La La
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Burger King
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-10-2021
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Tift Campus – Rutland Student Center (Food Service)
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-08-2021
Peach County:
Waffle House
241 49 HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Kay Road Elementary School (Food Service)
880 KAY RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-12-2021
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
102 HOLIDAY CT BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Putnam County:
Zaxby’s
120 WALMART WAY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Silver Moon
1077 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Iron Fork Cafe
106 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-09-2021
Washington County:
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
Hot Wings & Things
834 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-11-2021
