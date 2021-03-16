Tech Report: Tinder will allow users to conduct background checks

Listen to the content of this post:

Stripe, the payment processing company, announced a new $600 million round of funding at a valuation of $95 billion, nearly tripling its last valuation of $36 billion.

The new funding makes Stripe worth more than Instacart and SpaceX.

Stripe has gotten a boost thanks to the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for online and mobile commerce.

*****

Google’s online job training program is hoping to “create real economic opportunity for everyone.

According to Google, its career certificates enable people to get the right skills and connect with the right employers for them.

The job fields covered by the program include I.T. support, data analytics, user experience design, and project management, all of which are “in demand” and “high-paying” fields.

*****

Tinder and other match group-owned dating platforms will soon allow everyday users to conduct background checks on their matches.

The Verge reports the technology will come courtesy of Match’s undisclosed investment in Garbo, a nonprofit that seeks to permit everyday citizens to vet people based on basic info such as their first name and phone number.

The background checker will undergo a trial run on tinder in the coming months.

*****

Microsoft says its workplace communication platform, teams, and other Microsoft 365 services should be returning to normal after an earlier software update issue caused outages for many users.

Users were unable to access Microsoft 365, Azure, and Dynamics 365 services, including Microsoft teams, forms, exchange online email, and others.