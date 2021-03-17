Daybreak Segment: A warm potato soup to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day, where people all over the world celebrate the the patron saint of Ireland with traditional Irish music, dancing, and of course food!

Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Houston County and winner of the Georgia Seafood Festival, has a soup recipe that is sure to warm up the holiday.

Click on the video to see how to make creamy white wine potato leek soup.

Creamy White Wine Potato Leek Soup

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons salted butter
3-4 large leeks, white parts only, thinly sliced
3 russet potato, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks (skin on optional)
5 cups chicken stock or broth
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup white wine
1 tablespoon Cajun or creole seasoning (both if wanted)
1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Paprika and Pesto, for garnish

Directions:
Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the leeks and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes, then add white wine and cook until liquid is absorbed. Add the potato and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Cover slightly and simmer over low heat until the potatoes are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Add the cream and simmer for 10 minutes longer. Work in batches, if needed, puree the soup in a blender, or use a puree mixer then return it to the pan. Season the soup with salt, pepper, and remaining seasons. Garnish with pesto, paprika and serve.

Previous articleMorning News Update: Houston County special election results, warning for those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.