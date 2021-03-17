Daybreak Segment: A warm potato soup to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day, where people all over the world celebrate the the patron saint of Ireland with traditional Irish music, dancing, and of course food!
Chef Scottie Johnson, a private chef from Houston County and winner of the Georgia Seafood Festival, has a soup recipe that is sure to warm up the holiday.
Click on the video to see how to make creamy white wine potato leek soup.
Creamy White Wine Potato Leek Soup
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons salted butter
3-4 large leeks, white parts only, thinly sliced
3 russet potato, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks (skin on optional)
5 cups chicken stock or broth
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup white wine
1 tablespoon Cajun or creole seasoning (both if wanted)
1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Paprika and Pesto, for garnish
Directions:
Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Add the leeks and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes, then add white wine and cook until liquid is absorbed. Add the potato and chicken stock and bring to a boil. Cover slightly and simmer over low heat until the potatoes are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Add the cream and simmer for 10 minutes longer. Work in batches, if needed, puree the soup in a blender, or use a puree mixer then return it to the pan. Season the soup with salt, pepper, and remaining seasons. Garnish with pesto, paprika and serve.