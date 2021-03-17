Bibb County Schools announces ‘Teacher of the Year’ virtually

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District held a virtual Teacher of the Year ceremony Wednesday.
The ceremony included speeches from Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones, President of the Bibb County Board of Education Daryl Morton, and Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller.
In his speech, Mayor Miller proclaimed March 17 as Bibb County Teachers of the Year Day.
The full list of the 2020-2021 Bibb County Teachers of the Year
- Dr. Eric Fuller, Howard Middle School — 2021 Bibb County Teacher of the Year
- Erin Kelly, Meller Fine Arts Middle School — 2021 Bibb County Teacher of the Year Runner-up
- Thomas Cote, Heritage Elementary School — Finalist
- Keywon Harvey, Central High School — Finalist
- Amanda Maddox, Rutland High School — Finalist
- Carla Nash, Heritage Elementary School — Media Specialist of the Year
- Dr. Cathy Dothard, Northeast High School — Counselor of the Year
- April Fuller, Alexander II Magnet School
- Whitney Jones, Bernd Elementary School
- Janeica Duhart, Bruce Elementary School
- Kiara Trigger, Burdell-Hunt Magnet School
- Elise Lassetter, Carter Elementary School
- Linda Bryant, Hartley Elementary School
- Shanna Page, Heard Elementary School
- Michelle Ray Hill, Ingram-Pye Elementary School
- Douglas Stewart, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School
- Genevieve Johnson, Lane Elementary School
- Jasmine Henderson, John R. Lewis Elementary School
- Kelly Smith, Porter Elementary School
- Shanetta Davis, Skyview Elementary School
- Tawana Hogan, Southfield Elementary School
- Tammy Toth, Springdale Elementary School
- Fadia Hazama, Taylor Elementary School
- Sonja Mortley, Union Elementary School
- Jermila Slocumb, Veterans Elementary School
- Jessica Sawyer, Vineville Academy of the Arts
- Juanecia Stephens, Williams Elementary School
- Denise Small, Appling Middle School
- Valeria Williams, Ballard-Hudson Middle School
- Brittany Maynard, Rutland Middle School
- Hosea Laney, Weaver Middle School
- Deloris Mercer, Howard High School
- Heavenly Whitehead, Northeast High School
- Dr. Amy Gitschlag, Southwest High School
- Regina Andrews, Westside High School
- Kim Westmoreland, Elam Alexander Academy
- Steve Neil, Hutchings College & Career Academy
- Penny Talton, Northwoods Academy
- Dr. Arndra Jackson, SOAR Academy
You can view the full 30-minute ceremony here.