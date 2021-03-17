Bibb County Schools announces ‘Teacher of the Year’ virtually

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
77
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District held a virtual Teacher of the Year ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony included speeches from Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones, President of the Bibb County Board of Education Daryl Morton, and Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller.

In his speech, Mayor Miller proclaimed March 17 as Bibb County Teachers of the Year Day.

The full list of the 2020-2021 Bibb County Teachers of the Year

  • Dr. Eric Fuller, Howard Middle School — 2021 Bibb County Teacher of the Year
  • Erin Kelly, Meller Fine Arts Middle School — 2021 Bibb County Teacher of the Year Runner-up
  • Thomas Cote, Heritage Elementary School — Finalist
  • Keywon Harvey, Central High School — Finalist
  • Amanda Maddox, Rutland High School — Finalist
  • Carla Nash, Heritage Elementary School — Media Specialist of the Year
  • Dr. Cathy Dothard, Northeast High School — Counselor of the Year
  • April Fuller, Alexander II Magnet School
  • Whitney Jones, Bernd Elementary School
  • Janeica Duhart, Bruce Elementary School
  • Kiara Trigger, Burdell-Hunt Magnet School
  • Elise Lassetter, Carter Elementary School
  • Linda Bryant, Hartley Elementary School
  • Shanna Page, Heard Elementary School
  • Michelle Ray Hill, Ingram-Pye Elementary School
  • Douglas Stewart, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School
  • Genevieve Johnson, Lane Elementary School
  • Jasmine Henderson, John R. Lewis Elementary School
  • Kelly Smith, Porter Elementary School
  • Shanetta Davis, Skyview Elementary School
  • Tawana Hogan, Southfield Elementary School
  • Tammy Toth, Springdale Elementary School
  • Fadia Hazama, Taylor Elementary School
  • Sonja Mortley, Union Elementary School
  • Jermila Slocumb, Veterans Elementary School
  • Jessica Sawyer, Vineville Academy of the Arts
  • Juanecia Stephens, Williams Elementary School
  • Denise Small, Appling Middle School
  • Valeria Williams, Ballard-Hudson Middle School
  • Brittany Maynard, Rutland Middle School
  • Hosea Laney, Weaver Middle School
  • Deloris Mercer, Howard High School
  • Heavenly Whitehead, Northeast High School
  • Dr. Amy Gitschlag, Southwest High School
  • Regina Andrews, Westside High School
  • Kim Westmoreland, Elam Alexander Academy
  • Steve Neil, Hutchings College & Career Academy
  • Penny Talton, Northwoods Academy
  • Dr. Arndra Jackson, SOAR Academy

You can view the full 30-minute ceremony here.