Middle Georgia schools go virtual Thursday, severe weather expected

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to the potential for severe weather on Thursday morning, Bibb County schools will have a virtual learning day.

This is according to a news release from the Bibb County School District.

Teachers will upload assignments to Canvas for students to work on from home — as they do on Wednesdays, according to the news release.

School officials say teachers and staff should report to buildings by 12 p.m.



Other school schedules impacted



Baldwin County (Remote Learning Day)

Crawford County (Remote Learning Day)



Dooly County (Remote Learning Day)

Hancock County (Remote Learning Day)

Johnson County (Closed)



Macon County (Remote Learning Day; also Remote Learning Day Friday)

Monroe County (Remote Learning Day)



Tattnall Square Academy (Staff report at 10; Students at 10:30)

Taylor County (Closed)

Telfair County (Closed)

Twiggs County (Remote Learning Day)



Washington County (Remote Learning Day)



Wheeler County (Closed)

Wilkinson County (Remote Learning Day)

Weather-related

